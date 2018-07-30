Moncton man charged with second-degree murder after death on Echo Drive

A 33-year-old Moncton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Karl Callen Wearden.

Devon Stockley, who is formerly of Cape Breton, was arrested on March 28 and appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday.

Codiac RCMP responding to a call on Echo Drive on March 18 found the 45-year-old Wearden lying on the road, injured. He died at the scene.

Stockley has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 26.