Abdulgadir Nur, a 65-year-old man from Moncton who was reported missing last month, has been found dead.

In a release Sunday, RCMP confirmed the discovery of the body of a 65-year-old Moncton man.

The body was discovered Sunday on Route 132 in Meadow Brook by a person walking near train tracks.

"It's astonishing to see the distance that he covered," Ken Biddington, a friend of the Nur family who was part of a search group of 30 people, told Radio-Canada.

Biddington said the group thinks he walked the Humphrey Brook trail and then followed the train tracks from there.

"I would have never thought he went that far."

Friends and family were concerned for the man's well-being following his disappearance on April 15 because he didn't speak English and had previously gotten lost in the city in September 2020.

Nur spoke Tigrinya, a language common to Eritrea and parts Ethiopia, and some Arabic.

Biddington said hundreds of people helped in the search for Nur over the last weeks.

"A big thank you for all the efforts contributed to try and find him," he said.