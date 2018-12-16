Skip to Main Content
Missing Moncton man located, police say

A 40-year-old Moncton man who was reported missing last week has been located safe and sound.

RCMP had asked for the public's help in locating David O'Connell

David O'Connell was last seen on Dec. 12 at around 4:15 p.m. near High Street.

Police said his family was concerned for his well-being, and asked for the public's assistance in located him.

In a news release Sunday, the RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

