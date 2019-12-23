2 women face charges related to Amherst fire that left Moncton man dead

Two women made appearances in an Amherst, N.S., court Monday on charges in relation to a break and enter and house fire on Saturday that left a Moncton man dead.

CBC News has confirmed the 26-year-old man who died was Stephen Nagle, who was convicted in 2016 of being an accessory after the fact to the first-degree murder of Baylee Wylie in Moncton.

Nagle was with Marissa Shephard when she was caught by police in Moncton in 2016 after she was on the run for 10 weeks.

Shephard was convicted of murdering the 18-year-old Wylie but won an appeal and is awaiting a new trial.

Moncton woman Krystal Robertson, 30, is facing five charges in relation to the fire and robbery at the house in Amherst, about 65 kilometres southeast of Moncton.

Charges against her include possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter, possession of a crowbar, hacksaw and hatchet and bolt cutters used to break into a house, and causing damage by fire.

Bryanna Ackles, 25, is facing the same charges, along with charges of dangerous driving and breaking court-ordered conditions, including a curfew and an order to keep the peace and be in good behaviour.

Both women appeared in court looking tired. They remain in custody and are due back in the Amherst courthouse on Jan. 2 for bail hearings. Ackles is not allowed to have contact with Robertson.

'It's sad and it's tragic'

Not far from the courthouse Vaughn Martin was on the phone making arrangements for the burned-out home on East Pleasant Street to be torn down.

Martin said officials have told him the house needs to be boarded up if it stays standing. With burn holes in the roof, he said, it's not worth rebuilding so he wants it demolished soon.

He was living part time in the home owned by his cousin, and part time in his own home just two doors down. That's where he was sleeping early Saturday morning.

The home was owned by Vaughn Martin's cousin. Martin was living in it part of the time, and at his own home down the road the rest of the time. He wasn't at the house when it burned, killing one person. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I felt bad when I first woke up in the morning because I thought I'd set my cousin's house on fire."

Martin said he went outside to see what had happened, and police told him two women had been arrested, while a man was trapped inside.

Nagle was not a resident of the house.

"When I found out there was other people involved I was devastated to find out somebody had died there," said Martin.

His personal possessions were in the house when it burned. Martin said Robertson and Ackles were arrested with some of his belongings, including a passport and leather jacket, but nothing of great value.

Martin says he'd like to have the house torn down as soon as possible. He doesn't want to repair it or pay to have it boarded up. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I didn't want to lose my stuff, I didn't want to have no clothes, but at the end of the day I didn't want to see anybody lose their life, you know."

Court documents list the total value of the theft as under $5,000.

"Anything they took, they could have had, and I could have replaced it easily and the young fella would have still been alive," Martin said.

"It's sad and it's tragic."