Moncton man charged with weapons offences
A 23-year-old man was arrested after an incident on Alma Street on Friday
A 23-year-old Moncton man has been charged with assault with a weapon following an incident at an apartment on Alma Street in Moncton on Friday.
Police responded to reports of assault with a weapon at around 2:30 p.m. The man had barricaded himself inside the apartment.
The victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.
The man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, using a firearm in a commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, failing to comply with a judge's undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.
"Several members of the Codiac RCMP as well as members of the Emergency Response team and the police dog services attended the scene," Cpl. Anne-Marie Michel-Poitras said.
A negotiating team was also present and made several unsuccessful attempts to end the situation.
RCMP set up a perimeter around the areas of Alma Street., Parc Sommet, Botsford Street, Church Street and St. George Street as a safety precaution.
At 11 p.m., police were able to gain entry to the apartment and the man was arrested.
"The man did not fire any kind of weapon," Michel-Poitras said.
The man will appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 22. The incident is still under investigation.