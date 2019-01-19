A 23-year-old Moncton man has been charged with assault with a weapon following an incident at an apartment on Alma Street in Moncton on Friday.

Police responded to reports of assault with a weapon at around 2:30 p.m. The man had barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, using a firearm in a commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, failing to comply with a judge's undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

"Several members of the Codiac RCMP as well as members of the Emergency Response team and the police dog services attended the scene," Cpl. Anne-Marie Michel-Poitras said.

The incident occurred in an apartment on Alma Street in Moncton. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

A negotiating team was also present and made several unsuccessful attempts to end the situation.

RCMP set up a perimeter around the areas of Alma Street., Parc Sommet, Botsford Street, Church Street and St. George Street as a safety precaution.

At 11 p.m., police were able to gain entry to the apartment and the man was arrested.

"The man did not fire any kind of weapon," Michel-Poitras said.

The man will appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 22. The incident is still under investigation.