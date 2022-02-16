Moncton man charged with attempted murder in January shooting

A 33-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the city last month.

The man was charged in Moncton provincial court by tele-remand after a Jan. 28 shooting on Lutz Street that left a 44-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived but was arrested on Feb. 11.

He faces nine other charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon and storing ammunition in a dangerous manner.

He is scheduled to appear in court again in March.