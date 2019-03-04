Skip to Main Content
Moncton man charged with sexual assault, making child pornography, 7 other offences
A 27-year-old Moncton man has been charged with numerous offences after an RCMP investigation into a complaint of sexual assault against someone under the age of 16.

Dillon Turpin was arrested at a residence where police executed a search warrant on Feb. 28

Codiac RCMP say they arrested a 27-year-old man at a Moncton residence last Thursday.

Dillon Turpin is charged with:

  • sexual assault.
  • sexual interference.
  • invitation to sexual touching.
  • 2 counts of uttering threats.
  • unlawful confinement.
  • possession of child pornography.
  • making child pornography.
  • making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.  

Codiac RCMP said they got a complaint  Feb. 24 about an assault that allegedly occurred between September 2016 and January 2018.

On Feb. 28, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton. Turpin was arrested there.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim.

Turpin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

