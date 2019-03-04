New
Moncton man charged with sexual assault, making child pornography, 7 other offences
A 27-year-old Moncton man has been charged with numerous offences after an RCMP investigation into a complaint of sexual assault against someone under the age of 16.
Dillon Turpin was arrested at a residence where police executed a search warrant on Feb. 28
Dillon Turpin is charged with:
- sexual assault.
- sexual interference.
- invitation to sexual touching.
- 2 counts of uttering threats.
- unlawful confinement.
- possession of child pornography.
- making child pornography.
- making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.
Codiac RCMP said they got a complaint Feb. 24 about an assault that allegedly occurred between September 2016 and January 2018.
On Feb. 28, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton. Turpin was arrested there.
There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim.
Turpin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.