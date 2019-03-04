Moncton man charged with sexual assault, making child pornography, 7 other offences

A 27-year-old Moncton man has been accused of numerous offences after an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault against someone under the age of 16.

Dillon Turpin is charged with:

sexual assault.

sexual interference.

invitation to sexual touching.

2 counts of uttering threats.

unlawful confinement.

possession of child pornography.

making child pornography.

making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.

Codiac RCMP said they got a complaint Feb. 24 about an assault that allegedly occurred between September 2016 and January 2018.

On Feb. 28, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton. Turpin was arrested there.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim.

Turpin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.