Moncton teen charged with first-degree murder in death of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old Moncton resident has been charged in the death of another 18-year-old in April.

Riley Phillips appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday where he was charged with the first-degree murder of Joedin Leger.

Leger was shot at a Logan Lane home, in the city's north end, on April 25.

RCMP say a vehicle pulled up to the residence, and four people approached the house.

Several shots were fired, some of which struck Leger, police say.

He was transported to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Phillips was arrested on an unrelated matter on June 9.

During the course of that investigation, RCMP allege he was also involved in the April 25 shooting.

Phillips was remanded back into custody and will be back in court on June 27.

