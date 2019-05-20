RCMP end confrontation with Moncton man barricaded in home

A confrontation between Codiac RCMP and a man who barricaded himself in a Moncton-area home ended Sunday night, RCMP said in a tweet.

The man was not charged with anything and was taken to hospital, police confirmed to CBC News Monday.

Tyson Nelson with the Codiac RCMP said the police were concerned for the man's well-being. He could not say why the man was taken to hospital for privacy reasons, but he said the man was uninjured.

Codiac RCMP surrounded a home on Sable Court in the Evergreen area on Sunday afternoon, after finding out that a man had barricaded himself inside.

Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Sheffield Court have been re-opened to traffic. The police operation is concluded. The Codiac Regional RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation.

The man was by himself and, at the time, police could not confirm if he was armed. Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated and people were bused to a nearby centre. Police closed Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Sheffield Court and asked people to avoid the area.

The confrontation ended around 10:30 p.m. The streets are now reopened to traffic and residents in the area have returned home.