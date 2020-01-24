Moncton Magic cry foul after missing out on Avenir Centre private box revenue

It was midway through the Moncton Magic's first season at the new Avenir Centre when the team raised the alarm.

As the National Basketball League of Canada team played to growing crowds, it wasn't getting revenue from those watching from the arena's 16 private boxes.

"Essentially anyone who comes to our games that goes to a box gets to watch the Magic for free," Scott Jones, the team's chief financial officer, wrote in a Feb. 14, 2019 email to a city official.

Jones estimated it could cost the team up to $30,000 in lost revenue if 75 people watched from the boxes during each of the 20 regular season games. More than 50 people were watching from the boxes during a game Jan. 23 this year.

Mike Storey, the team's vice president of operations, said in a statement that no revenue from private boxes, including food and beverages, during the 28 home games in the 2018-19 season were part of the Magic's contract to use the arena. It wasn't clear if that was still the case for the 2019-20 season.

Jones' email came during a year the team's finances were under scrutiny by city hall.

Scott Jones, the chief financial officer of the Moncton Magic basketball team, and Mike Storey, the team's vice president of operations, at Moncton city hall in 2018. (Shane Magee/CBC)

City council in 2018 approved a subsidy to the team of up to $333,785.29 if it missed a revenue target during the 2018-19 season. Ultimately, the city approved a smaller payment of $27,153.34 to the team last fall.

The city wouldn't comment, saying the issue with the private boxes related to the contract between SMG Canada, the company the city hired to manage operations of the arena, and the team.

The boxes can be leased by companies or organizations for multi-year periods. The lease provides season tickets to the Moncton Wildcats hockey games and tickets to all events in the facility, according to the Avenir Centre website.

The email about the private boxes is among documents released to CBC News by the City of Moncton following a request for records using the province's right to information law.

The request sought correspondence from June 2018 through August 2019 between the team and the city related to the team's move to the Avenir Centre and the subsidy arrangement. The city originally told CBC it had zero documents.

CBC filed a complaint with the provincial ombud, which has taken over the duties of the information commissioner, arguing it was impossible for the city to have no records on the issue. The city released 76 pages of emails earlier this month.

The Moncton Magic replaced the Moncton Miracles for the 2017-18 season at the Moncton Coliseum, before the Avenir Centre opened but while construction was underway. The new team included different owners and management.

In mid-June 2018, Moncton council voted to change the business model of the Coliseum to focus on trade shows once the Avenir Centre opened.

The Magic management at the time said they were "shocked and disappointed" by the decision as it would force them to relocate to the Avenir Centre.

The Avenir Centre has 16 private boxes. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The team worried the change in location after just one year of operations could harm attendance and result in higher costs related to the new facility.

In late June, Jon Manship, one of the team's three owners, emailed city hall with three options for the team:

A one-year extension at the Coliseum with the team waiving revenue from concessions, assisting funding ticketing costs (the city reduced staffing at the Coliseum once the Avenir Centre opened), and a schedule that wouldn't conflict with Moncton Wildcat hockey games at the Avenir Centre.

Moving to the Avenir Centre with a $500,000 "risk mitigation" subsidy. This option says the city "must" change the terms with SMG, the private operator of the Avenir Centre, regarding scheduling games.

An option completely redacted in the documents released to CBC.

It was then that talks between the city and the team began on how to cushion the expected impact.

In July 2018, Jones said in an email the team faced risks related to ticket sales, sponsorships and concessions and merchandise. He noted the team had already paid for seat covers purchased specifically for the Coliseum end-zone area.

The emails also reveal the team asked for a subsidy of up to $500,000.

In essence, the team argued its revenue would have been higher if it was allowed to stay at the Coliseum than relocated to the Avenir Centre. It sought a subsidy that would cover the difference between projected revenue and final results.

City council discussed the issue at a private meeting on July 9, 2018 where a motion was approved. It was revealed at a later public meeting that staff recommended not going ahead with the subsidy during one of the private council meetings on the issue.

"I understand there is some concern that the recommendation won't pass," Mike Storey, the team's vice-president of operations, wrote to city staff ahead of a public vote on what was discussed privately. He suggested subsidy cap be reduced from $500,000 to $333,785.29.

Council voted 9-2 at an August 2018 public meeting to approve the subsidy at the lower amount, including requiring regular reporting of ticket sales data and financial results.

Team, arena operator won't comment

It was through that reporting that the team flagged the private box issue.

"To our surprise there is no allocation of ticket revenue or revenue in general from the private boxes to the Magic," Jones wrote.

The issue isn't addressed again in the documents released, though portions of emails were blacked out by the city before they were released.

After reviewing the team's finances through the summer and fall, Moncton paid the team $27,153.34 in November.

Avenir Centre operator ASM Global, the company formed when SMG and AEG Facilities merged last October, said in an email that it doesn't comment on specifics about its contracts.