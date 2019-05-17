Moncton Magic head coach Joe Salerno is still on cloud nine after his team won the National Basketball League of Canada championship.

"It's an incredible feeling, I'm still having a hard time describing it," he said.

The Magic beat the St. John's Edge 130-120 Thursday night in Newfoundland, finishing off a four-game sweep of the best of seven league final.

"A lot of pride comes out, a lot of emotions you know, and when you work so hard to accomplish a goal and you reach that goal it's just an unbelievable feeling," Salerno said.

It was also a special moment for diehard fans Bruce and Karen Foster. The couple travelled to St. John's to cheer their team on.

Karen said they sat surrounded by Edge fans.

Bruce and Karen Foster went to St. John's to cheer on the Moncton Magic. They posed with Magic assistant coach Elvin Mims after the team's big victory on Thursday. (Submitted by Bruce Foster )

"Most people just sort of looked at us when we had our Moncton Magic shirts on … it was a proud moment, too," she said.

Bruce said it's something he won't forget.

"It was great timing for us to be able to come over, and we'll be able to say we did it, and we were here when they won." he said.

The team is holding a fan appreciation event Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Avenir Centre.

Salerno said it's a great opportunity for the fans and team to mingle.

"Our court is still down, which is great, so fans have the opportunity to come out on the court and obviously meet all the players and the staff," he said. "And the NBCL cup and the championship trophy will be there and fans can have an opportunity to take photos with it."

Salerno said the team noticed an increase in attendance during the playoffs.

It was the first year the team has played at the Avenir Centre, and Salerno believes it helped create a buzz about the team.

Moncton Magic head coach Joe Salerno celebrates after the team's win in Newfoundland. (Joe Salerno/Twitter)

The Moncton Magic organization, which was preceded by the now-defunct Moncton Miracles, has been in place for only two years.

"It's quite an accomplishment to only be two years in and to win the league championship," Salerno said. "It's a big deal. It's a big deal for our organization as we continue to try and grow our fan base and obviously for the city of Moncton that has had professional basketball here for eight years.

"We've had a loyal fans that have gone through some tough times and it's just tremendous. I'm so happy that I can help have a hand in bringing a championship to those fans and this city."