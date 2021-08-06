Public Health investigating another legionnaires' disease outbreak in Moncton

Public Health is investigating after six cases of legionnaires' disease were confirmed over less than two weeks in the Moncton region.

Dr. Yves Leger, the regional medical officer of health, said in a news release Friday afternoon that officials are looking to determine where the outbreak originated.

Those who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache, are urged to seek medical care or call 811.

The illness is caused by legionella bacteria. It can be found in natural waterways as well as man-made systems such as air conditioners, cooling towers, spas and decorative fountains.

The illness can be contracted by inhaling water droplets with the bacteria.

"Anyone exposed to the bacteria can become infected," Leger said in the news release.

"Older people, those with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, smokers and persons working with man-made water systems, such as maintenance workers on air-conditioning systems, are at greater risk of developing the disease."

Sixteen people became ill in 2016 during a legionnaires' disease outbreak traced back to cooling towers on Organigram's Moncton production facility. Several other cases around the same time were determined not to be linked to that outbreak.

In the aftermath of that outbreak, Moncton's mayor called for a cooling tower registry and regulations. A report on the outbreak by Public Health was expected to also include that recommendation.