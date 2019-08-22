3 more cases of legionnaires' disease confirmed in Moncton

An outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton area has grown with three more confirmed cases.

Dr. Yves Léger, the regional medical officer of health, announced the new confirmed cases at a news conference in Moncton on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton area now stands at 12.

Léger said all 12 people diagnosed with the disease have been hospitalized but are doing well.

Léger refused to say where outbreak started, saying there was no advantage to the public in disclosing that information.

He said the outbreak isn't over yet as the disease, a form of pneumonia, has an incubation period of 28 days.