What we know about the alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug in Moncton

More details about the alleged misuse of a labour-inducing drug at the Moncton Hospital are slowly beginning to emerge.

The Horizon Health Network confirmed on March 30 that an unnamed nurse at the hospital was fired and under criminal investigation by the RCMP for allegedly "inappropriately" administering Oxytocin to two patients.

Here is what we know so far.

How Oxytocin is used

Oxytocin is a drug used in labour and delivery that causes the uterus to contract and speeds up labour.

It can be dangerous for babies because it can cut off oxygen to the fetus and affect fetal heart rate, potentially causing brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

The drug can also be harmful to mothers because it can cause uterine rupture, bleeding and unnecessary assisted deliveries or caesarean sections, also known as C-sections.

How drug's use at Moncton Hospital was discovered

RCMP said they are investigating an incident at the request of Horizon Health. (CBC)

An internal investigation revealed "strong evidence" the nurse administered Oxytocin to two patients without consent, which caused the women to require an urgent caesarean section, Horizon said.

The Oxytocin was allegedly administered in at least one case via small punctures in an IV saline bag, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed with the Court of Queen's Bench on April 11.

About the nurse allegedly involved

The lawsuit identifies Nicole Ruest as the nurse in question. It names her and Horizon as the defendants.

Ruest has worked at the Moncton Hospital for at least 15 years and at least one other undisclosed facility, officials have said.

During that period, Ruest has been involved in "hundreds" of labours and deliveries, according to John McKiggan, one of the lawyers handling the lawsuit.

The response from patients

An emotional Jayde Scott, the representative plaintiff of the proposed class action, urged other mothers to come forward. (CBC)

Jayde Scott, 26, is the representative plaintiff of the proposed class action, which has not yet been certified.

Scott was 38 weeks and three days pregnant with twins when she had an emergency C-section after allegedly being given Oxytocin without her consent by Ruest, according to the statement of claim.

"Dozens" of other moms who are concerned they may have been affected have contacted the lawyers.

More than 40 concerned patients have contacted Horizon, as of April 2. Horizon has declined to provide an updated number or say whether it's looking into other cases that may have involved the nurse.

The response from the institution

Ruest has been fired and her licence has been suspended indefinitely, so she can no longer practise in the province.

None of the allegations have been proven.

No arrest has been made.

Horizon, the New Brunswick Nurses Union and the Nurses Association of New Brunswick have all declined further comment, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Patients who had a "strong and sustained contraction of the uterus associated with a low fetal heart beat typically requiring a C-section" are encouraged to call Horizon at 1-844-225-0220 or to contact the RCMP.