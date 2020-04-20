Death of missing Moncton man found in landfill deemed accidental

The death of a Moncton man whose body was discovered in the landfill last week after he had been reported missing has been deemed accidental, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

Charles Pitre, 51, was found dead on April 14, four days after some of his belongings were located near a dumpster in the downtown area.

An autopsy was performed and "criminality is not believed to be involved," Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said in a news release Monday.

No criminal charges are anticipated, he said.

The release does not indicate how Pitre ended up at the landfill and MacDonnell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pitre's death has prompted calls for mandatory locks on garbage dumpsters.

It comes after a similar death in Fredericton last fall. The body of Jeffrey Peter Kroon, 55, was discovered at the Fredericton landfill Oct. 1, 2019.

Police said they believed Kroon had been transported to the landfill in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage dumpster.

Moncton Coun. Charles Leger, who chairs the Codiac Regional Policing Authority, said companies picking up garbage need to take more steps to secure their bins.

"If it means an extra $2 a month to rent a dumpster so that the driver needs to get out and actually either unlock the dumpster and visually inspect it, or, if there is no lock for whatever reason, visually inspect it and make sure, then I think that that goes a long way in terms of reassuring the people who rent the dumpsters as well as the general public that we keep everybody safe," he said.

Charlie Burrell of the Humanity Project knew 51-year-old Charles Pitre. Moncton city councillor Charles Leger is chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority. 10:50

But the founder of the Humanity Project, Charlie Burrell, contends the city shouldn't rush to lock down dumpsters before examining why people go in them.

It's a complicated issue, he said.

"The reality a lot of people don't seem to think about is, when you see somebody crawling in a dumpster pulling stuff out and filling up their cart, that person is not breaking in your car, that person is trying to supplement their income and make it in an honest way."

Pitre was last seen in Moncton on April 9 and reported missing to police on April 10.

Shortly after he was reported missing, some of his belongings were located near a dumpster, which led to a search of a section of the Moncton landfill by members of the RCMP's Special Tactical Operations team along with Southeast Regional Service Commission employees.

Human remains were located on April 14, around 1 p.m. ‎The body was positively identified as Pitre.