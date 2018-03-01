Moncton's Lalonde disappointed with finish in world steeplechase final

Moncton's Geneviève Lalonde placed 14th in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase final in Qatar on Monday.

Lalonde qualified after running the third-best time of her career on Friday at the perform, World Athletics Championships in Doha.

"You don't come to worlds just to have fun," Lalonde told CBC after the race. "Even though that is the main goal, you come to perform, and unfortunately today my legs just didn't have it."

Lalonde competed against 14 other women and her final time was 9:32.92. Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech came first in 8:57.84.

Although Lalone is disappointed with her finish, she said, she's proud to have made it to the world finals.

"We've had amazing success with our team, so I'm happy to support them and I was really happy to make that final ultimately and now I know what I need to work on for Tokyo," she said.

Lalonde is preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

"I need to be strong," she said.

"I need to be ready to compete with that top 10 and those top three girls, you know, they're not out of reach, but definitely lots of work to do."