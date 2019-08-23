Moncton lakes reopen to recreational activities after tests for cyanobacteria

The City of Moncton reopened the Irishtown Nature Park reservoir and Jones Lake to recreational activities on Friday.

The city had been waiting for the weekly water tests to determine if both sites could reopen.

The Irishtown Nature Park was closed in late July after cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, were found in the water and testing showed they were toxic.

Jones Lake was closed because of a high E. coli count in the water.

Heather Fraser, the city's natural resource program co-ordinator, said the closures were a precaution.

​

"We close the water to recreation for kayaks and canoes and also for people who let their dogs swim and drink the water," she said earlier.

Centennial Park was not affected because it was already closed for maintenance.