Family of Moncton stabbing victim told they can't wear shirts with her image

The parents of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton last month are expressing frustration after being told the family couldn't wear shirts with the woman's image into a courtroom Thursday during an appearance for three people charged with murder.

Kyla LaPointe, 32, died July 11. Dylan Alexander Jackson, 28, of Doaktown, Megan Marten, 38, of Fredericton and Dana Livingston Mundell, 49, of Fredericton, are charged with second-degree murder.

The three were set to appear in provincial court to get a preliminary hearing date on Thursday morning.

Several of LaPointe's family members wore purple shirts into the courthouse with LaPointe's face and "#JusticeForKyla."

However, in the hallway outside the courtroom, several sheriffs approached them and said they couldn't wear the shirts in the courtroom.

Kyla LaPointe, 32, was fatally stabbed in Moncton early on July 11. (Kyla LaPointe/Facebook)

Nicole Blanchard, LaPointe's mother, later told reporters that sheriffs said there was a rule against shirts with imagery, a rule meant to maintain court as a neutral space.

"I told him, it's my daughter … nothing's gonna stop me, and I'm going in," she said.

Another family member suggested they turn the shirts inside out, hiding LaPointe's image, and with that they were allowed in the courtroom.

They switched them back as they left the court.

"We turned them back because my daughter is never going to be forgotten," Blanchard said. "I'm going to fight until I have justice for my daughter."

An obituary for LaPointe says she previously lived in Bathurst and was a mother of four girls.

RCMP have said police responded around 2:45 a.m. on July 11 for a report of a disturbance on Belleview Avenue.

Officers found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. LaPointe died in hospital.

Province yet to comment

After the shirt directive Thursday, CBC News requested comment from the provincial Justice Department, which oversees operations of the courts and sheriff services. A spokesperson said they likely wouldn't be able to respond Thursday.

Blanchard said the shirts, her hair and fingernails were purple because it was Kyla's favourite colour.

Blanchard and others previously wore the shirts into court during an appearance on July 28.

"I felt like that I was a criminal," she said of the interaction Thursday.

Serge Blanchard, LaPointe's stepfather, told Radio-Canada that they don't want to cause problems or be prevented from attending future appearances.

RCMP say LaPointe was found on Belleview Avenue near downtown Moncton with multiple stab wounds. (Ian Bonnell/Radio-Canada)

It was one of several frustrating parts of Thursday's appearance for the family members who drove hours from Bathurst to Moncton.

The preliminary hearing date wasn't set because the two lawyers present didn't have the dates a third lawyer, who represents one of the accused but wasn't present, would be available.

Judge Brigitte Volpé at several points seemed frustrated with the lawyers, telling one to sit down and stop interrupting her.

Volpé urged the defence lawyers and the Crown prosecutor to discuss potential dates before the case returns to court on Aug. 25 to avoid further delays.

"I want to make sure we're ready to do that," Volpé said of setting the inquiry dates.

The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if it is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Blanchard said family members met with the Crown prosecutor, who explained more about the the court process.

While it's difficult to go through, she said they want justice to be done right.

"I understand it. Do I like it? No," she said of the pace of the case.