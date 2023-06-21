High levels of E. coli bacteria close 2 Moncton lakes

The City of Moncton says Jones Lake and the lake at Centennial Park are closed to recreational use until further notice because of high E. coli counts.

The city issued a public advisory Wednesday, saying routine testing found high counts of the fecal bacteria.

The lakes are closed for swimming, kayaking, canoeing and other recreational activities, and dogs should not be allowed to swim in or drink the water.

"The City of Moncton will continue to monitor the situation and advise of any updates as conditions change," the advisory said.

The city said it routinely tests all municipally owned bodies of water.