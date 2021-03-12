Man who admitted fatal Moncton hit-and-run could face nine years in prison

A judge will decide next week how long a Cap-Pelé man will serve in prison for two hit-and-runs, one fatal, in the Moncton region over the last year.

Anthony James Miller, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop and aggravated assault against Jeremy Scott in Dieppe on Oct. 16, 2020 and manslaughter in connection with the March 12, 2021 death of Javin Melanson in Moncton.

Crown prosecutors and Miller's defence lawyers jointly recommended he receive up to nine years in prison. The judge will issue a decision on Tuesday.

Provincial court Judge Paul Duffie heard details of the crimes during a sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon as well as victim impact statements from Melanson's family.

"You drove over my child like he was some object in your way," Melanson's mother Jasara Melanson said, as Miller glanced in her direction from the prisoner's box.

Jasara Melanson, Javin Melanson's mother, told the court she's haunted by her son's absence. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

She said her 19-year-old son's absence haunts her and she won't be able to see his face light up with a smile.

"I just want to say I'm very sorry and I wish it wouldn't have happened," Miller said to the judge, before sitting back down and looking at the floor.

Crown prosecutor Sylvie Godin-Blanchard told the judge that Miller and Melanson along with two women met in a business parking lot at 415 Elmwood Dr. around 3:40 a.m.

The woman who arrived with Melanson told police he had brought a backpack and were going to meet his "buddy." She believed they were there to buy drugs, the Crown said.

Officers photograph items, including a pair of shoes, in a parking lot off Elmwood Drive in Moncton in March. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Melanson got in the back seat of the blue Honda Accord Miller was driving, with the woman joining them. She told police Melanson had a gun, described as a sawn off shotgun, out but pointed down.

"He said to the driver something along the lines of 'You robbed me and you were going to rob me again,'" the Crown told the judge.

"'Oh no, you're not,'" the Crown told the judge Miller responded, making a slashing motion with a machete Miller had.

The woman got out of the car and the door was still open when she heard a gunshot.

Melanson got out of the car and started running when Miller drove over Melanson twice.

"He was caught under the vehicle, and he was dragged in the parking lot," the Crown said.

The Crown said two independent witnesses saw portions of the crime. Surveillance video played to the judge showed a car circling in a parking lot several times before leaving.

RCMP officers shown at the scene early in the investigation after Melanson's death. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Police went to Miller's address in Cap-Pelé and a rented vehicle with an Ontario plate was parked there.

He had taken his car to an auto body shop. It had a bullet hole in the rear passenger door, the Crown said, as well as damage to the windshield, which the garage had replaced.

An autopsy of Melanson found he had a broken spine, ribs, neck and multiple other injuries.

Brian Murphy, a lawyer representing Melanson, told the judge they agreed with the facts the Crown read.

Miller also admitted to another hit-and-run on Oct. 16, 2020 outside a gas station in Dieppe.

The judge heard Jeremy Scott was driving through a parking lot to go to Tim Hortons when Miller sped through. An argument ensued with Scott getting out of his vehicle and approaching Miller's car.

Miller spat on Scott, who then reached into the car. Miller backed up several car lengths and sped toward Scott, striking him and sending him over the hood and windshield of the car.

Bragged about crime in texts

Miller later turned himself in to police.

The judge heard texts Miller sent to several people bragging about hitting Scott, telling one person "I [expletive] him up good."

Scott, in a victim impact statement, said Miller must pay for his crimes.

"A message needs to be sent that a vehicle cannot be used as a weapon in Canada," Scott wrote.

Outside court, Melanson's mother called for better mental health care in the province.

She said she's not upset about the proposed length of time Miller will serve in prison.

"I'm trying to find it in my heart to forgive him so that way I can heal, and my family too," She said.

"I can't say that I would wish he would rot in hell or spend the rest of his life in jail. He has an opportunity to change his life and to make better choices."