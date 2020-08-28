Four years later, Jami Springer's family still seeks answers about her disappearance

For four years, Brent Springer has been living a nightmare.

His daughter, Jami Springer, disappeared on Aug. 31, 2016, and the family is no closer today to finding out what happened.

She was 27 at the time.

Jami was last seen walking on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton during the afternoon. On Sept. 4, she was reported missing, and the RCMP consider her disappearance suspicious.

"You see the Netflix movies, you see stories, you read novels, and you think, well, of course the cliché line: 'This could never happen to us,'" Springer said.

He describes his daughter as someone with a lot of potential.

"She's a young lady that's clever, she's beautiful and she has a wicked sense of humour. She's always able to find the funny things in situations."

Not knowing what happened is hard.

Brent Springer says the past four years have been a nightmare, not knowing what happened to his daughter Jami. (CBC)

"We've, I guess, understood that the real story is never going to truly come out without the help of people that have shown us so much support." Springer said.

"And the real story, unfortunately, we're coming to understand that she may have met a tragic end, and that's hard to swallow, that's hard to accept."

Over the years, Springer said, the family has heard stories about what may have happened, but what they really need is credible information.

The RCMP say the investigation is continuing.

"We have received tips and leads and have followed up on them, but we still have not found Jami Springer," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in an email.

Jami Springer, 27, was last seen walking on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton. (RCMP)

Much has changed since Jami disappeared. Her mother has died, and her daughter MaryJane is now nine years old.

"I guess the thing that we can also hope that people will understand is that Jamie is a human being with a family, with loved ones, a mother, a sister, a daughter all of those titles." Springer said.

Jami's daughter is "a breath of fresh air," Springer said. "She is just an unbelievable little 9 year old , she is sweet, she is loving, she's caring, she's artistic. She's flourishing living with her father ." Springer said.

He's asking anyone with any information to come forward.

"Jami's situation is hanging over us. There has been no closure, but at times I find myself living my life and not taking enough time to appreciate my daughter. So I have to remind myself on a daily basis of what really my cause is now in life."

Brent Springer describes his daughter Jami as clever and beautiful. (Brent Springer/Facebook)

Through Crime Stoppers, $12,000 is being offered for information that leads to Jami being found.

Jami is described as five feet four inches tall, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has numerous tattoos, including a flower on her upper back, a butterfly on her lower back, a red, white and blue Popsicle and the Lord's Prayer on her left thigh.