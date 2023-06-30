Moncton in-patient detox services to close temporarily starting Monday

Horizon Health Network has announced it will halt in-patient addiction treatment services at its Moncton facility on Mapleton Road starting Monday.

The closure is due to an ongoing shortage of available nursing staff, according to a release.

Danny Jardine, interim vice president of community with Horizon Health Network, said in an email the shortage is "specifically registered nurses due to various reasons, including short- and longer-term leaves."

During the closure, patients will be redirected as required, including to in-patient detox centres in other areas of Horizon.

According to Jardine, those other areas include Fredericton, Saint John and Miramichi.

"If appropriate, clients can start outpatient detox treatment with the clinic in Moncton and work collaboratively with physicians, then be referred to another location if deemed necessary," Jardine said. "Plans for the transfer of clients with urgent needs are in place."

The Moncton in-patient detox centre treats an average of seven to 10 clients at any given time, Jardine said.

Other services provided at the location such as opioid replacement therapy and outpatient services, including outpatient alcohol withdrawal management services, will remain in place.

Jardine said the temporary closure is expected to be in effect for the summer but will be assessed regularly.