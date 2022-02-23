Moncton considers plans for fifth industrial park

Moncton council is considering a plan to establish a fifth industrial park for warehouses off Shediac Road in the city's east end.

Moncton Industrial Development, or MID, a non-profit corporation responsible for the city's industrial parks, is seeking approval to rezone several properties as well as extend the city's "urban boundary."

Bounded by Shediac Road, the Trans-Canada Highway and Route 15, the area covering 241 acres is largely vacant woodland. MID is seeking to establish four new city streets and up to 44 new building lots over three phases.

Bill Budd, the city's director of planning and development, told councillors Tuesday that MID is running out of land at its existing four parks.

"He's got a list of people who want to buy land," Budd said of the organization's general manager, Pierre Dupuis. "If he's going to stay on track with all the success that's been happening with MID, he needs to start the subdivision in the spring."

Bill Budd, Moncton's director of planning and development shown during a previous council meeting, says Moncton Industrial Development is running out of space at its existing industrial parks. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A staff report says that based on current trends the proposed fifth park could be "fully absorbed" within three to six years. The report doesn't elaborate on what that means.

Councillors voted unanimously to proceed with a municipal plan and rezoning amendment process for land that's part of the first phase of 23 building lots.

Several homes abut the land. Planning staff say in a report to council they believe there is adequate separation from the homes, including a wooded buffer, since the proposed use wouldn't be for heavy industry or manufacturing.

That will include another presentation to council scheduled for March 21, a public hearing at a council meeting May 2 and a review by the city's planning advisory committee.

City staff recommended supporting the changes, calling the location near the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport and two highways ideal.

The city has sought input from the provincial government since the proposed industrial park is near where long-term plans call for new exit ramps and overpass linking the westbound lanes of Route 15 to the airport.

Budd said the city expects to have input from the province prior to the future council meetings.

"We want to make sure however that land develops, we don't impede the province's ability to build that crossing," Budd said, emphasizing that infrastructure would be the province's responsibility.

A long-term plan called Destination 2040 calls for a new ramp and overpass along Route 15 near where the industrial park is proposed as shown in this diagram from a 2010 study. The street layout was designed to accommodate the infrastructure if the province opts to build it. (City of Moncton)

The plan would require some changes or upgrades to municipal infrastructure. The staff report indicates MID would be responsible for capital costs such as the new roads, drainage ponds, water and sewer lines as well as a turning lane on Shediac Road.

Some of the land is outside what's known by the city as its urban boundary.

The urban boundary is an area within existing municipal limits that the city considers serviceable with water, sewer and other infrastructure. Development beyond that boundary is limited, and an expansion of the boundary requires council approval.

Expanding the boundary required a report examining long-term costs and benefits.

The report by WSP Canada Inc. says expanding the boundary would create additional annual costs for the city in the form of streetlights, maintenance of streets and sidewalks, extending bus service to the area and emergency service coverage.

The report concludes the new park would generate an estimated $49.7 million in tax revenue to the city over 25 years, but when factoring in new costs, the city's net revenue would be an estimated $27.96 million.