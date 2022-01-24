Moncton immigrants feeling the low-vacancy pinch

Every week a volunteer from a newcomer group calls Moncton landlords and property managers to update a spreadsheet of available apartments.

This may have been an unnecessary step in the past, but as housing is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive, and immigration numbers increase, the spreadsheet has been vital.

"In this winter, it is difficult for them to, you know, go around and find this," Moncton Cares founder Ketan Raval told Information Morning Moncton.

"Most of newcomers were struggling to find available properties and specifically people with family, because they need very specific kind of accommodation, and often those were not available."

The group then uses the spreadsheet to help newcomers know where to start looking for their new home.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp., as of October 2020, the vacancy rate in the central Moncton area was about 4.5 per cent. In the west 3.4 per cent, east 1.6 per cent and north 1.2 per cent.

Housing issues in the city have been top-of-mind for Moncton citycouncil, as lack of affordable housing has also been directly related to the city's struggle with homelessness.

According to the city's immigration strategy, there are more than 8,000 immigrants living in Greater Moncton Area, not counting the 1,500 international students and 700 temporary workers. The report says Moncton also has by far the highest percentage of immigrants with French as their first language compared to the rest of the country.

The strategy says the city will work on developing housing that is "affordable and suited to the needs of the newcomer population."

'Really stressed' families

Raval said his group helps about 100 immigrants arriving in the Moncton area every month. He said 50 per cent of the people they help are from India, and 50 per cent are from around the world including the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Brazil, Philippines, and areas in Europe.

Moncton Cares started looking for accommodations for newcomers when COVID-19 isolation rules came into effect. They would help with isolation spaces, meal deliveries and city tours.

Raval said newcomer families are "really stressed" about housing when coming to Moncton, because they need to find places near schools that are big enough.

"This may be very much impacting families because they probably will not have a good experience here," he said. "They might try to look out for accommodation somewhere else."

He said international students "don't have a choice" and often have to make do with whatever they can find.

He said most of the people his organization is helping are "high-skilled" post-graduates coming to live and work in the city, or obtaining their graduate degrees.

"It's really good for us, actually, that high-skilled people are coming, but it is also a challenge to find the right kind of opportunity for them," he said.