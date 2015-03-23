Moncton non-profit proposes end to homelessness in city by 2023

Non-profit organizations in Moncton that have banded together to address affordable housing say they have a plan that could solve the city's housing crisis by 2023.

Rising Tide Community Initiatives Inc. was launched by representatives of non-profit groups in the city, including the United Way and John Howard Society.

The new non-profit recently constructed a financial model that's based on $4 million a year for three years.

Joanne Murray, executive director of the John Howard Society for southeastern New Brunswick and a member of Rising Tide, said if the non-profit receives that funding, it could find 125 people affordable housing in three years.

"It's a game changer for the city," Murray said.

"If we have the housing, we could by 2023 effectively end homelessness in the city. It's a lofty goal."

About 153 people are homeless in Moncton, and 1,600 people on a waiting list for housing throughout the province.

Fixing derelict homes

Murray said there are a lot of empty and boarded up buildings around Moncton that could be used for affordable housing.

If Rising Tide received the funding, it would use the money to buy derelict homes, empty buildings and vacant pieces of land to turn into affordable homes.

"Part of the goal of Rising Tide is to do a little bit of revitalization, but we don't want to end up concentrating all of the affordable housing in the downtown," Murray said.

"We all know it's not good to put a large concentration of affordable housing in one place."

Various agencies provide or support housing initiatives in Moncton, but there hasn't been one entity to solely address affordable housing.

Joanne Murray, executive director of the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick, says it's possible to end homelessness in Moncton if adequate funding is provided. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Last year, the City of Moncton put together a plan to create a housing authority. It hired a consultant, Georges Cormier, to examine how such an authority would function and be funded.

Pending the results of the plan, which are expected to be completed by March, it's possible Rising Tide could end up taking on the housing authority role.

In addition to renovating buildings and constructing more affordable housing, the non-profit organization will partner with other charities. Then they will ensure peer support workers are stationed in areas with affordable housing to help people struggling with mental health problems and addiction.

Joanne Murray, executive director of the John Howard Society for southeastern New Brunswick and Debbie McInnis, executive director of the United Way of Greater Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick explain how a new housing authority could help solve the affordable housing crisis. 10:55

"You can't overcome those issues, those problems, when you're living on the street," said Debbie McInnis, executive director of the United Way of Greater Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick

"When you have peer support housing with case management, you're getting the support you need."

Rising Tide is developing a board to help run the organization.

The non-profit presents its funding model to city council on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

"We have the infrastructure in place," McInnis said. "We just need access to some funding and affordable housing,"