Moncton fire forces 18 people from their homes, injures 1 firefighter

At least 18 people have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out at a rooming house in Moncton on Tuesday night.

The fire started at around 8:30 p.m. at 44 to 50 St. George St., a large, three-storey building in downtown Moncton.

During the blaze, Paul MacFadyen, acting platoon chief with the Moncton Fire Department, said one firefighter was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

The fire started out in a nearby garage and quickly spread to the attic of the 150-year-old home, which has also been renovated several times in years prior.

The house saw extensive water and fire damage. A few vehicles parked nearby also saw significant damage from the fire.

"It [the house] is not liveable," he said. "There is significant damage done to it."

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about two hours, but remained on scene until about 1 a.m. (Submitted by Joel Roy))

MacFadyen said it took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control, but they remained on scene until around 1 a.m. The street was also blocked off for several hours.

Dan Bedell, the Atlantic communications director for the Red Cross, said volunteers have assisted eight tenants with emergency lodging.

The Moncton Fire Department said one firefighter was injured while battling the structure fire. (Submitted by Joel Roy)

Ten of the other tenants either found a temporary place to stay with relatives or friends, or were away at the time.

Bedell said the Red Cross will provide additional support for some of the tenants Wednesday, as other needs are identified.