Area residents help save 2 pets from Moncton house fire

People who stopped to assist at a house fire on Friday evening helped save two of the family's pets, according to Moncton Fire Platoon Chief Brian McDonald.

The Moncton Fire Department received a call Friday around 5:30 p.m. about a structure fire on Elmwood Drive.

The family had escaped when firefighters arrived. But firefighters were told that six family pets were still inside while a seventh had gotten out on its own.

McDonald said it was a single-family dwelling with fire coming from a basement window. He said the fire had started to extend to the main level, but was quickly extinguished.

Cat, dog survive

According to McDonald, firefighters quickly located the pets, but several had already died from smoke inhalation. A cat and a dog were saved.

"We managed to revive two of them by doing CPR and providing oxygen to them," said McDonald, adding that all of the department's trucks have oxygen masks for pets.

A doctor and a taxi driver, who had a van, stopped to offer assistance. They wound up transporting the surviving animals to the vet.

The doctor jumped in the van to administer oxygen on the trip to Riverview Animal Hospital, the local emergency veterinary hospital.

Platoon Chief Brian McDonald said the fire was quickly extinguished. (Shane Magee/CBC)

McDonald said firefighters were grateful for their assistance, especially since many of the first responders also have family pets. He said it was distressing to see the unconscious animals carried out.

"I mean we're professionals, we learn to deal with this, but still it's upsetting to see," said McDonald.

"When we're at a structure fire like that, we're maxed out. Like our resources are maxed out. So, it's challenging for us to provide a transportation method to get the family pets to a vet."

McDonald said one person suffered minor burns but was treated at the scene.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, eight members of an extended family have been displaced by the fire. They are being helped by the Canadian Red Cross with the purchase of clothing, food and other basic needs.

McDonald said the fire severely damaged the basement and there was smoke and water damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.