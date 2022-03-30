Moncton hospitals seeing long patient offload times for ambulances

Ambulance crews serving hospitals in the Greater Moncton Area faced long patient offload times earlier this week, according to the province.

It meant a number of ambulances were stuck at hospitals waiting for patients to be admitted, unable to attend to other calls.

A significant number of delays on Tuesday saw Ambulance NB send ambulances from Sussex, Jemseg and Miramichi to respond to calls in Moncton.

When an ambulance crew transports a patient to hospital, they cannot leave until the hospital has assumed responsibility for that patient.

When there is a shortage of staff or beds, ambulances can be stranded for hours.

Christa Wheeler-Thorne, the executive director of the Moncton Hospital, said the hospital staff is working hard to get beds opened up as quickly as possible.

But she said staffing shortages, some pre-dating the COVID-19 pandemic, are adding to the strain on the hospital's emergency department.

"This situation remains challenging with high numbers of staff off work due to COVID-19," said Wheeler-Thorne in an email to CBC News.

"We would urge the public to reserve the emergency department for medical emergencies only, and to explore alternative options for non-urgent cases."

Ambulance NB said they have a "dynamic deployment system" that moves ambulances throughout the province depending on need.

"[Tuesday] there was a substantial number of ambulances experiencing offload delays at hospitals in the Moncton area," said Ambulance NB in an emailed statement.

"This, combined with an exceptionally high volume of 911 calls in the area, resulted in ambulances as far away as Sussex and Miramichi responding to calls in the Moncton area."

Province working on solutions

Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick's health minister, said the number of trips to the emergency room are down between 12 and 14 per cent, but admits more needs to be done to alleviate the strain on emergency rooms.

Unfortunately, those solutions are still not finalized.

"The deputy minister is certainly working with our regional health authorities and I've asked for an update on that," said Shephard.

"So maybe in the next couple of days we'll have more to say."