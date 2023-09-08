Sisterhood: Grads of former Moncton Hospital School of Nursing celebrate a calling

They range from 68 to 103 years old, representing eight provinces, seven American states and Mexico.

What do they have in common?

They're all nurses who graduated from the Moncton Hospital School of Nursing.

And this weekend, they're back in the city for a reunion.

"I mean, it's not that they're just popping across from Riverview, you know, to come to this reunion," said Lois Scott.

She's chair of the reunion, which will bring together graduates from many classes during the school's years of operation, from 1906 to 1975.

Moncton Hospital School of Nursing graduates Ann Whelan (left), Lois Scott (right) and Phyllis Hicks (seated), spoke about their fond memories of the school ahead of this weekend's reunion. (Jonna Brewer/CBC News)

Out of approximately 500 known, surviving members of the alumni, Scott said about 70 per cent have indicated they will attend.

"It's important because our school had a really unique culture, and it was our legacy," Scott said of the program that saw nurses trained right in the hospital instead of in a separate university program, as is now common.

Ann Whelan, a nurse for 45 years, plans to attend.

A member of the Class of 1975, she was part of the last graduating class before the closed, "and that is quite an honour," she said.

An undated photo shows nurses from the school outside their residence building at the old Moncton Hospital. (Submitted by the Moncton Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae)

Whelan said the nursing students benefited from the close-knit nature of the school, where each nurse was paired with an older, "bigger sister" nurse to keep an eye on them and offer any help or advice.

While she had own big sister, "being the last class, I never got to be [one]," Whelan said.

Nonetheless, she has kept in contact with her colleagues throughout their careers and eventual retirement.

"We don't always see everybody often, but when we do, we just pick up where we left off," she said.

Different from today's nurses

Thinking back to her time in the nursing school, Lois Scott said the atmosphere made it a different experience from how nurses are schooled today.

"I think one of the main differences is we not only worked together but we also lived together," Scott said.

A 1930s postcard showing the old Moncton Hospital where nurses from the school would have worked. (Submitted by the Moncton Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae)

She also said there was a big focus on experience instead of teaching time in a classroom, adding that nurses were quickly integrated into the hospital early in the program.

"Within six weeks I was on the floor, I was a student but I was there. We dealt with a lot of the emergencies and saw a lot of the critical stuff," Scott said.

The school closed in favour of post-secondary education for nurses, which has since become the norm.

At 98, Phyllis Hicks is one of the oldest living students from the school. She graduated from the program in 1946.

"Being with the girls living in the nurses' residence, we became so close. We were almost like sisters," Hicks said.

Bedpan duty

Her first day was memorable.

'The first thing they did with me was some of the girls dressed me and sent me over to superintendent Miss McMaster," Hicks said.

"And she looked ay me, and I had ordered my uniforms from Blands, which was the uniform place, and she said, 'Your hems aren't the right width, you've got to change them all,'" Hicks said with a laugh.

"Then the next thing they did was they took me up to the private floor and sent me into the hopper room to change bedpans."

Ann Whelan was part of the Class of 1975, the school's final class before it closed. (Submitted by the Moncton Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae)

Once she got married, Hicks had to give up her nursing career, as was common at the time. But she stayed involved with the alumni association.

"So that kept me in touch with ... what was going on in the hospital," she said.

When asked if she would be a nurse if she had the choice to do it all again, there's no hesitation.

"Oh yes, yes. It's been my whole life, more or less," Hicks said.