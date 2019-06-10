RCMP make arrest in Moncton Hospital premature-birth investigation

Police say a person has been arrested and released in connection with incidents reported earlier this year at the Moncton Hospital where women were allegedly administered Oxytocin without their consent.

Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy confirmed a person was arrested Nov. 25 and later released with a promise to appear in court in May 2020.

The person has not been charged so is not being named by police.

Nicole Ruest was fired from the hospital after allegations surfaced she had improperly given the labour-inducing drug Oxytocin to at least two mothers in her care.

The Horizon Health Network confirmed on March 30 that an unnamed nurse at the hospital was fired and under criminal investigation by the RCMP for allegedly "inappropriately" administering Oxytocin to two patients.

An internal investigation revealed "strong evidence" the nurse administered Oxytocin to two patients without consent, which caused the women to require an urgent caesarean section, Horizon said.

The Oxytocin was allegedly administered in at least one case via small punctures in an IV saline bag, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed with the Court of Queen's Bench on April 11.

Ruest's statement of defence, filed by Polley Faith LLP of Toronto, denies the allegations made in the claim.

Horizon has also filed a cross claim against Ruest, along with its own statement of defence. Fredericton lawyer David Hashey of the law firm Cox and Palmer is representing the health authority.

The statement acknowledged that Ruest was employed as a registered nurse in the labour and delivery unit at the Moncton Hospital.