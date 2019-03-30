Skip to Main Content
Nurse fired after allegedly inducing labour without consent
New

Nurse fired after allegedly inducing labour without consent

A nurse in Moncton was fired after allegations she induced labour without consent, Horizon Health confirmed Saturday.

RCMP are investigating but no arrest has been made

Sarah Morin · CBC News ·
RCMP said they are investigating an incident at the request of Horizon Health. (CBC)

A nurse in Moncton was fired after allegations that she induced labour without consent, Horizon Health Network confirmed Saturday.

A press release from Horizon Health said it fired the labour and delivery nurse after an internal investigation revealed "strong evidence" the nurse administered Oxytocin, which caused two patients to require an urgent caesarean section. Horizon said it took immediate action to launch an investigation.

Oxytocin is a drug that causes contractions and is used to induce labour, speed up labour and stop bleeding following labour.

The health authority said the patients and their families have been contacted.

"On behalf of Horizon we would like to apologize to the patients and families affected by the actions of our former employee," the press release said.

Horizon Health Network issued this letter regarding the firing. (CBC)

They said the two mothers and their babies are "safe and doing well."

Horizon said it will not be commenting any further at this time.

RCMP said they are investigating an incident at the request of Horizon Health. They say no arrest has been made.

About the Author

Sarah Morin

Reporter

Sarah Morin is a reporter with CBC New Brunswick based in Fredericton. Story tip? sarah.morin@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|