Horizon review underway after patient dies at Moncton ER

A Horizon Health Network review is underway after a patient who went to the Moncton Hospital's emergency department with a "serious health concern" died Wednesday morning while waiting to be seen by a physician.

The patient arrived Tuesday evening and was "triaged appropriately as an emergency priority," Dr. Serge Melanson, Horizon's clinical lead of emergency services, said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The ER was "in a critical overcapacity state" at the time, he said, so the patient was placed in the main waiting room "until a suitable exam space was available."

The patient was being monitored by staff and had some early testing completed, while waiting to be assessed by the physician.

"However the patient's condition quickly deteriorated," said Melanson.

The patient was brought to the resuscitation area of the emergency department, but the medical team's best efforts to resuscitate the patient were unsuccessful, he said.

No details about the patient, such as their age or health issues, have been released.

Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid confirmed the patient died "early Wednesday morning."

Interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson could not say Thursday how long the patient was at the ER, or how often they were being monitored.

"There is a review that is being conducted at this time," she said.

Horizon thoroughly reviews any unexpected deaths to determine what took place and whether further action is required.

"I'd like to share my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this patient, while also recognizing the efforts of our physicians and staff for doing everything they could to save this patient under challenging circumstances," Dr. Serge Melanson said.