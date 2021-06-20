The Moncton Hospital has had to postpone 23 elective surgeries due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in two separate wards within the hospital.

The outbreaks, which affect Unit 4200 (oncology) and Unit 5600 (general surgeries), have so far led to 14 patients and 11 staff becoming infected with the disease, the hospital's executive director said during a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Christa Wheeler-Thorne said "enhanced measures" were implemented for the two units on Oct. 12 after evidence of COVID-19 transmission was confirmed among patients and staff.

She said the units were immediately closed to new admissions and patient transfers. Foot traffic was also limited to essential services only, and staff were equipped with enhanced personal protective equipment.

"I'm pleased to confirm that in this case, these protocols proved to be very solid," Wheeler-Thorne said. "They worked as intended. Further transmission has been mitigated and the matter is under control."

None of those who've become infected have died or developed severe symptoms, she said.

Wheeler-Thorne said oncology patients who need to be admitted are being admitted to other units, and nurses with the necessary expertise are being directed there.

As for surgeries, she said the 23 have been delayed because the hospital doesn't have access to beds in the surgery unit to admit them to post-operatively.

"We're obviously doing the ones that need to be done, but we're being selective in where we're placing those patients and making sure we have that clinical expertise to provide their post-operative care."

Source most likely a visitor

In response to questions from the media, Horizon infectious disease specialist Dr. Gordon Dow said the outbreak started in one unit, and spread to the other unit when an asymptomatic patient was transferred to another floor. The patient was transferred before testing positive, Dow said.

And while it hasn't been confirmed definitively, Dow said data suggests that a visitor was the source of the outbreak.

Dr. Gordon Dow, infectious disease specialist with Horizon Health Network, said a visitor is the likeliest source of outbreaks affecting two units at The Moncton Hospital. (Government of New Brunswick/YouTube)

"It is likely related to visitation," Dow said. "You can't say emphatically, but the data is lining up to say that visitation is how this was introduced."

Dow said Horizon and Vitalité Health Network closed its hospitals to general visitation on Oct. 8, in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and incidents of community transmission in the region.

"Naturally, with the perspective of hindsight, I wish we'd done that a little earlier. We started the ball rolling earlier but of course it takes time for these things to happen," he said.

"It's often a week or so from the time we come up with a plan, to have it aligned between the two [health authorities] and then take it to our respective leadership and have it brought into place."

Dow noted that oncology patients are typically immunocompromised, but added that a high percentage of those affected by the outbreak are vaccinated.

"And interestingly, despite being sick with other underlying conditions like cancer, most of those patients are doing well."

Dow said Monday was the last time a new case was identified in Unit 5600, and Oct. 16 was the last time a new case was identified in Unit 4200.

The outbreaks in the two units won't be declared over until 28 days have gone by since the last new case was identified, he said.