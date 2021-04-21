Construction crews put finishing touches on long-awaited residential hospice in Moncton

Construction crews are busy putting the finishing touches on the new $5 million residential hospice in Moncton, which will serve people in southeastern New Brunswick.

Jim Vaughan, a member of the board for Hospice SENB, and chair of the building committee, says seeing the project almost complete is surreal.

"I've been with Hospice for 5 years but this is the effort of a multitude of volunteers, unwavering support for about 15 years. And it's been a design concept for a long time and we're just lucky to be part of the team that's seeing it open its doors." he said.

The 10-bed facility, which include a pediatric bed, is on Pleasant Street in Moncton, on 2.2 hectares donated by the Hum-Lew-Sun Lions Club in the Lewisville area.

Vaughan says every detail has been considered in the design of the building.

Ceilings are high, hallways are wide, and the windows are large and set low in the wall, so the view outside can be seen by someone in a bed or in a wheelchair.

Even the front doors of the new facility hold a special meaning. Patients will arrive through the front door, and leave that way as well, as a way to honour them. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

The colour palette is light and airy. There's a large sunroom and kitchen area. There are four family rooms so that people who are visiting their loved ones have a place to stay. And there is a wing for patients, with washrooms that are easily accessible.

Vaughn says even the front entrance has a special purpose.

End-of-life patients will soon have the option of dying somewhere other than at home or in hospital CBC News New Brunswick 3:14 Construction crews are putting the final touches on a new 10-bed hospice in Moncton that will serve southeastern New Brunswick. 3:14

"When they come to this building they're going in the front door, they're welcomed in the front door and when they leave, I assume, I naturally assume that our staff and other family members and residents will pay homage when they leave, so they come in the front door, they go out the front door." he said.

Dr. Peter Lightfoot, the vice chair of the SENB board says the hospice provides an important service.

"Extramural hospital looks after approximately 435 patients per year who are end–of–life patients and approximately 35 per cent of those die at home." he said.

Windows in the facility are large, and set low, so patients can look outside from a hospital bed or a wheelchair. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"The remainder of those patients are admitted to hospital, so that's a huge number of patients who would hopefully wish to take part in this facility to have a very comfortable and expert form of management for the remainder of their life."

Dr. Lightfoot says there will be 2 to 3 staff members working per shift and hiring is underway.

Project manager John Corazza says this isn't just a building with 4 walls. It includes many unique features.

"These specialties need to be integrated into the construction of the building so thanks to a good build team and a good design team and, as I mentioned earlier, Hospice, we were successful in achieving the goal that we set out to do." he said.

While building in the midst of a pandemic was sometimes challenging, it is on time and on budget.

The federal and provincial governments committed $2 million to the project. And a capital campaign was held to raise the rest.

Crews are busy putting the final touches on a sunroom and kitchen area. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Jim Vaughan says the building is paid for, but because Hospice SENB is a non-profit, there will need to be more fundraising.

"There will be a requirement for us to have an operational support, financial encumbrance probably to the tune of a half to three million dollars a year." he said.

But for now, Vaughan and the other board members are just excited to see the building completed.

They're hoping to welcome their first patient sometime next month, something that is bittersweet for Vaughan.

"I'll be sad that the person is experiencing end of life but I'll also be very proud of the fact that we put this facility on this ground and we're able to help out." he said.