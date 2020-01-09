Moncton offers more funds for new 10-bed hospice

Moncton councillors offered additional financial support to plans for a new 10-bed residential hospice expected to be constructed this year.

The $5-million facility was expected to break ground this spring.

Dennis Cochrane, chair of Hospice Southeast New Brunswick, told city councillors during a committee meeting Monday that they considered delaying the work because of the pandemic.

However, he said they opted to issue tenders.

"We're hopeful that the prices will come in at a reasonable amount, that we'll be able to create a framework in which the contractors will be able to work in a safe, COVID-19 conscious environment," Cochrane said.

Dennis Cochrane, the chair of the board of directors of Hospice Southeast New Brunswick, says construction was delayed as plans were redrawn to cut costs. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

A city staff report to council states the charity sought additional funding from the city because it expects to see higher construction costs than budgeted related to the pandemic.

The city has already provided $23,000 worth of in-kind infrastructure services to support the facility's construction.

On Monday, councillors unanimously agreed to provide an additional $176,700 by 2025. Final approval is expected later this year as part of the city's 2021 budget.

Coun. Greg Turner, who sits on the charity's board, moved the motion.

"This is a project talked about for many years and I'm really so happy to see that tenders are out," Coun. Brian Hicks said.

Cochrane said other communities in the southeastern region have pledged financial support such as Dieppe, Riverview, Alma, Richibucto and Cocagne.

A full list and the amounts was not provided to the media.

Construction work had previously been expected to start this month. Cochrane told councillors that it was delayed as plans were redrawn to reduce the cost of the building.

A sign has been put up on Pleasant Street in Moncton, to show where the new hospice facility will be built. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"It was a little more energetic than we thought we could afford, so we had to make some adjustments," Cochrane said. He added the changes affected office space and meeting rooms, not services for the patients.

The facility will offer 10 private rooms with bathrooms, a shared dining room, a family kitchen, gardens and a gazebo.

It will provide end-of-life care to people who can't stay home, but don't need to be in a hospital.

Governments already back project

"It's kind of a step between home and the hospital," Cochrane said.

It would be the first residential hospice in the southeast region.

The federal and provincial governments have already pledged $2 million in total to the project, to be constructed on Pleasant Street in Moncton's east end.

Once built, the charity will cover operating costs for things like building maintenance, heat and power. The New Brunswick government will cover clinical care costs, Cochrane said.

It will be connected to the New Brunswick Extra-Mural Program.