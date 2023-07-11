3 arrested after Moncton woman stabbed to death

Three people have been arrested after a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Moncton early Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stéphane Esculier said police were called to Belleview Avenue, north of downtown, around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Officers found a woman in the street who had several stab wounds, Esculier said. She was taken to hospital, where she died.

Belleview runs between St. George Street and Spurr Street.

The RCMP blocked off a section of Belleview Avenue between Mountain Road and Spurr Street on Tuesday. (Patrick Lacelle/Radio-Canada)

Esculier said police later stopped a vehicle that had been spotted in the area where the woman was found.

Three people were arrested and remain in custody. Esculier said they are a 38-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 49-year-old man from Bloomfield Ridge, and a 28-year-old man from Storeytown.

No charges have been laid so their names are not being released.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area with a dashcam or who has surveillance cameras to contact police.

Esculier said it was too early to comment on what may have led to the stabbing.