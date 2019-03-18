RCMP investigate death of man in Moncton as a homicide

RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Moncton early Monday morning as a homicide.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an injured man lying on the road on Echo Drive at around 1:15 a.m., Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement.

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Moncton, had suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, she said.

"It is believed this was an isolated incident," the statement said.

Police are searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim's exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.