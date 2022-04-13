Moncton hoping to cut down on shopping cart use by homeless

A group in Moncton is trying to reduce the number of shopping carts used by the city's homeless.

They're undignified, unsightly and unsafe, said Vincent Merola, the social inclusion officer for the City of Moncton.

"It's very undignified to be pushing around a shopping cart," said Merola, who is also the interim action plan managing director for the Community Homelessness Task Force.

"You've got stuff strewn across throughout the shopping cart, from sleeping bags to photos and mementos and clothes and other items of survival, like food and tents and what have you."

He said the carts are an easy way for homeless people to keep all their possessions with them in order to prevent theft. But if they have to leave them unattended for any reason, they risk their belongings being stolen.

Vincent Merola, Moncton's community development officer for social inclusion, would like to create a supervised, indoor facility where homeless people could leave their storage carts. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Without any other place to store things, their possessions often include important documents such as personal identification, or personal items that might hold a lot of sentimental value.

Merola said Moncton also has a bylaw that prohibits shopping carts in the city outside parking lots.

"They take up large portions of the sidewalk," he said. "And when they're in the downtown area, they can sometimes even dissuade and discourage residents from visiting our downtown area."

Wheeled bins a possibility

Shopping carts were identified as an issue at the Homelessness Task Force forum that was held in September. Finding a solution would be a "win-win-win for everybody," said Merola.

He said the task force is looking at creating a supervised indoor location where people could leave large, wheeled carts. He said similar projects have been done throughout North America.

Merola said they're looking at 95-gallon bins, with handles and large wheels, "so they're easy to move around regardless of how heavy they might be."

He said they looked at converting a 40-foot shipping container that would have accommodated 39 of the bins, but in the end, the decision was to try to find an indoor location.

Doesn't get at root of problem

Charlie Burrell, the founder of the Humanity Project, said a storage facility is a nice "gesture" to help clean up the city, but it "does absolutely nothing to address the issue of why people have to push shopping carts in the city."

It might give them a place to store their things, but it doesn't give them a place to live, or get to the heart of why people are homeless.

Charlie Burrell, the founder of the Humanity Project, said a storage place is a nice 'aesthetic' gesture, but it doesn't do anything to get to the heart of why people are homeless. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"People don't need a storage container to store their things in. They need a place to live with a roof over their head, where they can store their own things with privacy and dignity.

"You know, giving them a place to store those things — sure, that's a nice idea. It's a kind gesture. But it does absolutely nothing at all to address the problem of homelessness — or what is causing these issues in our community."

With fewer shopping carts on the streets, Burrell said "visually, it may look like we have less of a problem," but it doesn't make the problem go away.

Looking for a location

Merola said the task force is still looking for a location and would like to hear from anyone who may have a site.

He said it's also important that the location is supervised around the clock. He said they're not interested in operating it like a storage unit, where the person would have their own key.

"What we have found where that was implemented in the past was that individuals would wind up sleeping in those storage facilities and there would be sometimes, you know, flammable liquids that would be stored there."

An indoor storage place for their carts, "has got to be much better than pushing around a cart," said Merola. "It simply must."

He said the task force is also trying to raise money for the project, "and we don't have that exactly lined up just yet. But I'm confident that once we find a location and we have a plan in place, we will be able to get funding."

Ideally, Merola would like to see the storage location paired with a drop-in centre.

"We kind of need another drop-in centre for our downtown. So if we were able to couple a drop-in centre along with this storage facility, my goodness, all the better."