Province to open 'out-of-the-cold hubs' next month for people experiencing homelessness

The New Brunswick government plans to open what it calls "out-of-the-cold hubs" in three cities next month in an attempt to get ahead of the yearly concerns about people with nowhere to go as freezing temperatures set in.

The hubs are being planned for Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

"The intent is to have the out-of-the-cold housing hub, or out-of-the-cold hubs is what we're calling them, open in October so that we are not scrambling when the snow hits," Social Development Minister Jill Green said Sept. 18.

One of the provincial centres is expected to be in the Moncton Lions Community Centre, a city-owned building on St. George Street used as a temporary shelter last winter.

Advocates in that city have called for a drop-in space to give people a place to go during the day or at night if they can't stay at one of the city's shelters.

Moncton council voted in June to lease the St. George Street building to the province for one year for a 24/7 drop-in centre with outreach services and overflow shelter space during cold weather. That was contingent on the city getting a detailed operational plan from the province by Sept. 30.

Social Development Minister Jill Green says the 'hubs' should be open next month in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton. (Pierre Richard/Radio-Canada)

Jocelyn Cohoon, Moncton's general manager of community services, said the city expects the province to make an announcement this week about who will run it.

"I believe they want to do some stakeholder consultation before they complete the plan," Cohoon said. "But our understanding was ... it would be a hub that would house a number of services that are required here in our community."

Dan Brooks, executive director of the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick, said the non-profit charity submitted a proposal to run the drop-in centre and is awaiting the province's decision.

The organization operates a 50-bed shelter it calls Monarch Landing on Mark Avenue, which Brooks said has been nearly fully occupied each night. The shelter is now one of three in Moncton.

The Moncton Lions Club building on Mark Avenue is now a 50-bed shelter run by the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Last winter a temporary shelter on St. George Street was run by the Humanity Project, but it won't be operating the drop-in space this year.

Instead, founder Charles Burrell said it will focus on using municipal and provincial funding to build tiny homes on a farm in Little River, south of Salisbury.

Debby Warren, executive director of Ensemble Moncton, said the group, which operates an overdose prevention site downtown, hasn't been part of discussions about the drop-in space.

Warren said it's been frustrating each year as the temperature drops seeing governments scramble to find ways to get people off the street. Warren fears the space won't be open quickly even if an operator is selected this week.

We're not at the 11th hour here wondering what we're going to do when it gets cold. — Jocelyn Cohoon

"We are still waiting to hear what's going to happen because you know, whoever gets the contract, they've got to hire staff, they've got to train people, they've got to get equipment, whatever it is they're going to do, like that's not going to happen overnight."

Municipal officials in both Moncton and Fredericton, though, say they've noticed a different approach by the province.

"They have been working throughout the summer and looking for a provider and they're in the process of completing their plan," Cohoon said.

"We're not at the 11th hour here wondering what we're going to do when it gets cold. So I think the discussion between the City of Moncton and the province has been positive."

Social Development Minister Jill Green, left, speaking with Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers during an announcement last week. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers told Radio-Canada last week that the province has been more proactive.

"It's really different from what we've experienced since I've been involved, and it's really wonderful," Rogers said.

Meanwhile, the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow in Moncton.

"We're continuing to house people when housing is available and where possible," Mike Randall, co-chair of the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee, said in an interview.

"But the inflow is still far exceeding the outflow in terms of having the access to housing that is required to get folks off the street."

Randall said that since Jan. 1, there have been 367 people who booked into a shelter for the first time in Moncton.

Over the same period, there were 198 people in Saint John and 169 in Fredericton using a shelter for the first time.

"So the shelter system in Moncton has been very busy," Randall said.

Randall said there's a need for more housing of various types as well as support services to meet the need.

"Until we find housing and the wrap-around and support services, it's going to continue to be a challenge for everyone in our community."