'We don't want anybody to suffer': Moncton asks province for funds to help homeless

The city of Moncton has asked the province for emergency funding to help those who are homeless find shelter from the early winter conditions.

Ernie Steeves, finance minister and MLA for Moncton Northwest, said while many things were discussed in a meeting with Mayor Dawn Arnold Friday, the most pressing was getting immediate help for those living on the streets or sleeping in tents.

"We're trying to figure out immediately — [because] this has to happen immediately — and it's hard to have anything immediate," Steeves said.

"We're trying to find out how we can get people off the street right now. It's been an early winter and we're just trying to figure out how somebody doesn't die."

Ernie Steeves, finance minister and Moncton Northwest MLA, said something will be done quickly to help find shelter for those who are homeless. (CBC)

Homelessness has come under increased scrutiny ever since the city and RCMP demolished a tent camp last week, prompting calls for political action.

Afterwards, Arnold posted a plea for ideas from residents on Facebook after the camp was demolished. She said the city is considering ways to mandate subsidized units with market rents and to get derelict buildings signed over to non-profits, among other steps.

More needs to be done

Homelessness has come under increased scrutiny ever since the city and RCMP demolished a tent camp, prompting calls for political action. (CBC)

Steeves said while people are being helped by a good group of people who are dedicated to helping provide food and clothing, more needs to be done regarding shelters.

"We need to find a place to keep them warm and dry."

Coun. Paul Pellerin said he plans to introduce a motion at Monday's council meeting to set aside $20,000 in city funds to help shelters and groups that need more capacity to house the homeless.

Steeves would not reveal the amount of emergency funding the city requested, but said help is needed for about 120 people.

The minister added since he's only been on the job for a few days, he was unsure how emergency funding requests are handled.

Steeves said work is being done to figure out how to get people off the streets. (CBC) "We're trying to figure it over the weekend, early next week. There's a number of different levels of government and that's what it will take to get it worked out."

Steeves said he will provide all the information to Minister of Social Development Dorothy Shephard about the city's request.

"They'll come to me with an ask and then we'll talk. And that will happen quickly."

Steeves said everyone will work toward getting something done right away.

"We don't want anybody to suffer … there's people right now on the street … and they need a place to sleep."