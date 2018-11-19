Moncton wants $400,000 from province for homeless emergency

New Brunswick's new finance minister, Ernie Steeves, said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold requested more than $400,000 from the provincial government to deal with the current crisis that homeless people in the city are facing.

We don't know where [the money is] going to come from and I'm new enough in the department that I'm not sure how much we have. - Ernie Steeves, finance minister

The two met Friday to discuss the need for an emergency out-of-the-cold shelter that would operate from a church basement or another public space and offer mats or cots to people who are living on the streets.

Those who work with people who are homeless worry that with rooming houses being demolished and shelters already at capacity, the estimated 120 people who are still in tents outside are at risk of dying this winter.

"If something doesn't change this winter, we are going to see deaths," said Lisa Ryan, the director of outreach programs for the YMCA in Moncton.

Not sure where money will come from

Steeves called Arnold's request for money "significant" but said he understands a solution to the crisis will cost money.

Donald Morel is one of about 120 people in Moncton who are living in tents. Morel built this shelter out of a rubber tarp he found on the street, wood he scavenged and branches. He uses an old barbecue and propane tank to keep warm. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"Everything costs money," he told Information Morning Moncton. "If I was to go and buy 120 people a cup of coffee then it costs money. So we don't know where it's going to come from, and I'm new enough in the department that I'm not sure how much we have."

New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says decisions will be taken soon to see how the province can help people who need emergency shelter. 7:06

Steeves said he has spent three days working with staff at the Department of Finance in Fredericton since being sworn in as minister on Nov. 9.

"I've got to figure out exactly what the route is from those people and they know it far better than I do right now, and so that's where we're at."

He said he expects it will take a commitment from all levels of government and from the public to help people who are living outside.

"It's going to have to be a collaboration … from all three levels of government and at least some sweat equity from the faith community and from volunteers and from everybody else."

'Yea — I'll balance your budget'

Steeves said he is very interested in "social issues," but at the same time is "very fiscally conservative."

"It's one step at a time," he said. "We're working on the budget yes, but things come across our desk that need immediate … and when it's a matter of people living or dying, then that takes priority doesn't it?"

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold met with Finance Minister Ernie Steeves on Friday to request emergency funding to help those who are homeless find shelter this winter. (Radio-Canada)

Steeves didn't say when he will have an answer for the City of Moncton, given that he is hoping to present a balanced budget in about three weeks.

"It's going to be some hard work and it's going to be some … unpopular decisions but we have to have the balanced budget. We have to."

Steeves has had one, 10-minute meeting with Blaine Higgs about what the new premier wants in the upcoming budget.

"He doesn't want the credit rating to go down. He wants the budget balanced and I said, "Yeah, I'll balance your budget."

Moncton Coun. Paul Pellerin plans to introduce a motion at Monday's council meeting to set aside $20,000 in city funds to help shelters and groups that need more capacity to house the homeless.

With files from Information Morning Moncton, Gail Harding