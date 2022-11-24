Province relies on homeless count for Moncton that excludes hundreds, say city, advocates

The New Brunswick government appears to be relying on a tally of Moncton's homeless population with hundreds of fewer names than the one presented by frontline workers Monday.

The province is using a list of about 224 people to make its decisions on the issue, while the number given earlier this week has more than 500 names. It means provincial plans will be inadequate this winter, Moncton officials say.

"The [difference] is very concerning between what they were sort of planning for and what the reality is," Mayor Dawn Arnold told Radio-Canada Tuesday.

Arnold said the province needs to do more to address a homelessness crisis in the city.

"I've certainly brought it up in all the meetings that what they're planning for, and what the reality is, are two different things."

Trevor Goodwin, senior director of outreach services at the YMCA of Greater Moncton, speaks to Moncton council Nov. 24, 2022. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Trevor Goodwin with the YMCA's ReConnect street outreach service presented the "north of 500" figure to Moncton council on Monday.

It was delivered with a warning that homeless people may die this winter if more isn't done. Only hours later, a homeless person was found dead in a public washroom outside city hall.

Goodwin told reporters the count includes people living outside, sleeping on a floor, or couch surfing for a night without a sure place to go in the future. He said it doesn't include those staying in shelters, which are already at capacity.

The province is pointing to what's called a by-names list. It's a more formal count with detailed information about each individual. They provide information and agree to be tracked on the list.

The collection of someone's information for that list usually happens at a shelter. That means it tends to reflect those who reside at shelters, Goodwin said.

"We, on the other hand, have all these other individuals that are outside and aren't accessing, or can't access, shelter," Goodwin said Monday.

"That's why they're not on that list, among many other reasons. So it's not that the by-names list is wrong or not a good tool. It is — and so much hard work goes into doing it. It's just that it hasn't captured everyone yet."

He said that means there's a much larger need for homelessness support than the by-names list implies.

Marc Landry, Moncton's city manager, told councillors Monday the by-names list is what the province has been using to base its spending decisions on.

In an emailed statement responding to CBC's questions about what figures the province is using, a spokesperson for the department said its plans are based on "the most valid and reliable data available."

"We are confident that the by-names list reflects the number of individuals who want to be helped," Rebecca Howland said in the statement.

"We understand that other people, in similar difficult situations, might prefer to look for their own options in response to their needs.

"However, we strongly encourage anyone in desperate situations to contact the Department of Social Development and provide their information so they can be assessed on their admissibility to our programs and services."

Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick's minister of Social Development, told reporters Wednesday she was surprised by the figures Goodwin revealed. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Dorothy Shephard, the minister of Social Development, was questioned about the discrepancy in numbers in the legislature by the opposition and reporters Wednesday.

"That number was actually a surprise to us," Shephard told reporters.

"So we're trying very hard to rationalize that number, and I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm saying that's not a number that we've been working with. We were working with about 224 and so we need to figure out how that number was achieved."

On Thursday, Shephard told Maritime Noon that the province will work with the figures Goodwin presented at council.

She said the department will send a team to Moncton on Monday and provide additional "resources."

She said the province will work with the city to "stand up a new shelter."

The province appears to have relied on the by-names list as part of an announcement in October that it would boost funding to emergency shelters to provide more spaces this winter.

A news release from Oct. 20 says there were 519 people homeless in the province's three major cities as of Aug. 31.

People moving things around in shopping carts or slumped in downtown doorways, like shown here in a file photo, has become a common sight in Moncton. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

The province has yet to release any specifics about how the money will be spent and on Wednesday indicated it won't be used to add ongoing capacity this winter.

"The objective is to add beds to be available to homeless individuals in days of extreme weather conditions," Howland wrote.

Goodwin said it won't be adequate.

"It's great and it's something important and part of the solution, but it's not enough. It's not the whole solution. And I think as citizens and as a municipality, we need to start looking at the bigger picture and the whole picture."

He said that's what led to him calling on Moncton on Monday to open up arenas or other public buildings to use as a place for homeless people to go this winter.

Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the city, said the issue is expected to be discussed at a city committee meeting later Monday.