P.E.I. man feels lucky to be alive after collapsing during hockey game in Moncton

Jamie Richards, 73, had just stepped on the ice at the Superior Propane Centre during a hockey tournament in Moncton on Feb. 15, when something happened.

"Everything was fine, I just got on the ice and was doing a shift, and all I remember is just getting dizzy and that was it." he said.

Richards, from Murray Harbour, P.E.I., collapsed on the ice, unresponsive.

He doesn't remember what happened next or the people who rushed to his side.

His next memory was in a hospital bed.

"It was about five hours later in the hospital, and my wife came in the room and I was sitting up having something to eat, so the boys did a good job on me." he said.

Richards was in Moncton on Wednesday to thank those who came to his rescue, saving him with a public access defibrillator.

A plaque was placed on the defibrillator, marking the day his life was saved.

Randall Carter, a Moncton firefighter, was off duty, playing on the opposing team when Richards collapsed. He was one of the people recognized for stepping in to help. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Randall Carter, a Moncton firefighter, was off duty that day, playing on the opposing team.

"I was at the blue line and the puck was coming around and Jamie was going to play the puck and all of a sudden he just sort of stopped and fell on the ice in front of me," Carter said.

"And at the time I thought maybe he's having a seizure. So I went over and I asked his teammates, does he have seizures? They said no. I'm like 'Oh oh,' so I checked for a pulse. No pulse."

Carter and others stepped in to start CPR and someone brought the defibrillator, which is kept upstairs in the arena.

"We had compressions going and the defib shocked him twice, and lo and behold he came right to." he said.

Carter said that as a first responder, he knows heart attack calls are not uncommon, but this was different.

"Working in the fire department we go to heart attacks quite often, but we get there five or six minutes in to it," he said.

"You don't have somebody dropping right in front of you. So I think the big thing to take from this is that with the defibs around now — like when this happens, if you can get that defib to them and you can get the electricity to them that's what saves people."

There are about 700 defibrillators throughout the province registered with Ambulance New Brunswick. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Carter was overjoyed to see Richards again.

"To see him now with his wife — he's what we call a good save. Somebody that has a life ahead of him and he's living healthy and that's really nice to see."

Richards is the eighth person to be saved with a publicly accessible defibrillator this year in New Brunswick, according to Melissa Berry, a clinical education co-ordinator with Ambulance New Brunswick.

"The program was started in 2008, really implemented in 2014," she said. "There's been 25 saves from public access defibrillators, and eight this year alone. Most of those were in the first of the year."

Berry said people are becoming more aware of defibrillators, and members of the public shouldn't be afraid to use them in an emergency situation.

Melissa Berry, a clinical education co-ordinator with Ambulance New Brunswick, says people shouldn't be afraid to use defibrillators. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"Those monitors will talk you through everything. All you need to do is take them off the wall, open them up, and they will voice-prompt you through everything from the phone call to 911 and how to do chest compressions."

There are about 700 defibrillators registered with Ambulance New Brunswick, and Berry would like to see even more.

Jamie Richards is thankful a defibrillator was on site, within reach, on the day he needed it.

"I think if it wouldn't have been here, I probably wouldn't be talking to you today." he said.

Richards says he's played in the same hockey tournament for 39 years, and hopes to make it back again next year for number 40.