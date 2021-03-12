Crown says resolution possible in Moncton hit-and-run murder case

Charges against a Cap-Pelé man accused of killing Javin Melanson in Moncton earlier this year may be resolved later this month without going to trial.

Anthony James Miller, 21, faces a second-degree murder charge. It's alleged he killed Melanson, 19, in a parking lot off Elmwood Drive on March 12.

Miller appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court Thursday morning.

Crown prosecutor Sylvie Godin-Blanchard asked Judge Troy Sweet for a two-week adjournment since there is a potential "resolution" in the case. That phrasing often is used to refer to a plea deal.

The prosecutor asked for Miller to be brought to the court in person on Aug. 26.

"If it's resolved, I would want the facts to be read," Godin-Blanchard said.

RCMP said in March that police were called to a parking lot outside Dooly's pool hall at 3:50 a.m. to a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

Police said investigators determined the driver purposely struck and killed Melanson.

Miller faces several other charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and assault with a motor vehicle on Oct. 16, 2020.

Melanson's family members declined to comment while leaving the courthouse Thursday.