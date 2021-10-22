Moncton asks disgruntled hikers for patience during work at Irishtown Nature Park

It appears some people are determined to use the Spillway Trail at the Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton—even though it's closed for construction.

Dan Hicks, the director of parks for the city of Moncton, says some people are ignoring the hazards of the construction site so they can complete a popular 3.5 kilometre loop in the park.

"People have to intentionally not pay attention to get through all of the construction signage and construction fencing to get on to the project sites." Hicks said.

The Spillway Trail, the Hawk Trail and Ogilvie Brook Trail are closed for work to improve drainage along the trail, upgrade trail surfacing, and to repair the shelter foundation near the water.

Hicks says it's challenging for construction workers, because they have to drive heavy equipment along the trails, and once they're onsite, there is nowhere to turn around.

Some people have moved sections of fence, or walked around it to get to closed trails. Dan Hicks, Moncton's director of parks, says there is heavy equipment being used in the area and it's not safe. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Dump trucks have to back up along the trail for a kilometre.

"That's a long way to be looking in your mirrors and you can't often see everything behind those mirrors, so there's concern that someone could be inadvertently walking on the trail and not be seen and not hear the equipment coming and also the same thing with the skid steers and the rollers and the other equipment that we have." he said.

Despite the danger, and all the warnings, some people have moved high sections of chain link fence to get into the closed off sections of trail. Others have walked around long sections of fencing.

"At each end of the trail that's under construction, this particular entry point, you would have had to have gone through one, two, three, four sets of signs and fences to get to where we're standing right now." he said.

Work is underway at several sites in the Irishtown Nature Park. The city of Moncton is asking people to stay off the sections of trails that are closed. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Hicks says some people are upset about the closure, and are taking their anger out on staff members.

"We have had some people be confrontational with our staff and the contractors and it's unfortunate. We do our best to be professional and encourage people to use other methods and to consider what they're entering here, but unfortunately some people just get—have difficulty understanding and cooperating with that." he said.

While there may be some temporary inconvenience, Hicks is asking people to be patient.

"We don't want to get into confrontations with people, we don't want to fight, we just want to make sure people are safe."

Irishtown Nature Park is Moncton's largest park, with about 100 hectares of water and 890 hectares of forest.

Signage is set up throughout the sections of trails under construction. (Irishtown Nature Park )

Hicks says there are other trails in the park to use, and there are several parks in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe to explore.

He says safety is the main concern while construction continues.

"You're not expecting someone to be in your work site. You've obviously fenced it and signed it quite heavily but people are still getting in there—this equipment is loud, the visibility is not necessarily great so the operator doesn't always see exactly what's going on around them at all times." he said.

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by the end of November.