Moncton High School closed today after positive case confirmed

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, Anglophone East superintendent Gregg Ingersoll, confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Moncton High School.

"We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case," he wrote.

The school is closed Monday.

Ingersoll said parents will be contacted if their child has been in close contact with the confirmed case.

"If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child can continue to attend school," he said.

School vaccination clinics

Thirteen other schools will be closed Monday for staff vaccination clinics.

Approximately 4,500 staff from high schools across the province will receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations between March 22 and March 27.

Clinics will be held Monday at the following 13 schools:

Saint Mary's Academy in Edmundston.

John Caldwell School in Grand Falls.

Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston.

École Grande-Rivière in Saint-Léonard.

École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick.

Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin.

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls.

Canterbury High School in Canterbury.

Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol.

Hartland Community School in Hartland.

Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover.

Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock.

Woodstock High School in Woodstock.

More schools will be closed for vaccination clinics in the coming days.

All districts are preparing for a return to full-time, in-person learning on April 12.