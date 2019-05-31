RCMP close Moncton Headstart investigation after finding 'no criminality'

Codiac Regional RCMP say an investigation into an "incident" at Moncton Headstart in May has concluded and no charges will be laid.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy said RCMP concluded an "extensive investigation" of the incident in a preschool classroom that led the charity to fire four employees in late May.

"In conjunction with the Department of Social Development, several interviews were conducted and it was determined that no criminality was involved and there will be no charges laid," Roy said.

He said police can't say any more about what happened since no charges will be laid.

Chad Peters, a spokesperson for Headstart, declined to comment Thursday as provincial investigations continue.

Abigail McCarthy, a spokesperson for Social Development, declined to comment Thursday as the department's investigation is still going on.

Moncton Headstart operates a preschool and other programs for children on Mountain Road.

The charity said May 30 it fired four of its 25 staff amid an internal investigation and separate probe by two provincial departments, Social Development and Education.

Few details have been released about what happened, leaving parents with children attending Headstart calling for more information.

A spokesperson for Headstart said the incident related to "child guidance."

Chad Peters, a spokesperson for Moncton Headstart and its executive director Mary O'Donnell, at a news conference in May when Peters said the incident related to child guidance. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

A section of New Brunswick's operations manual for early education centres, dealing with child guidance, outlines actions that are prohibited, including the use of physical punishment or verbal and emotional abuse.

Violations can result in dismissal of an employee, reporting the incident to the Department of Social Development, advising parents and informing licensing staff at the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.