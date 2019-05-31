Mother feels 'left in the dark' by Moncton Headstart after 4 fired

A Riverview mother says she feels like she's been left in the dark about what happened at her son's pre-school after it announced an 'incident' led to the firing of four people.

Moncton Headstart operates a preschool and other programs for children on Mountain Road. The charity said it fired four of its 25 staff Thursday amid an internal and provincial investigation regarding "child guidance."

Exactly what triggered the investigation remains unclear. The charity says it won't provide specifics as investigations are underway.

Kayla Melanson said staff that worked in her son's class were fired, but she doesn't know what happened.

"It feels like I'm being left in the dark and I really don't like being left in the dark," Melanson said. "I think they'll tell us when they're ready, but you know, I think we should have got more than we got."

Melanson went to Headstart herself. She said she wanted to send her three children there because she knew they would learn a lot that would help them later in life and she loves Headstart.

"They loved it, they made friends, they learned so much — and they've been really good to my family," Melanson said.

Moncton Headstart was founded in 1974 by Claudette and Doug Bradshaw as a free daycare for economically disadvantaged children. (Gilles Landry/CBC)

Headstart operates a 36-space preschool program. Melanson said there are three classes based on age with about 10 to 12 children in each class.

She said there were three or four teachers per class, as well as a teaching aide.

Melanson said she had been in the classroom with her son and his teachers several times and didn't notice any problems.

She said she received a "vague" letter early in the week indicating there would be staff changes affecting her child's classroom. She found out on social media that Headstart had fired four staff.

"I loved my son's teacher. She was wonderful, and I'm sad to see her go," Melanson said. She said some of the staff that were let go had taught her two other children when they attended Headstart.

At a news conference Thursday, a spokesperson for Headstart said the charity became aware of an "incident" in one of its classrooms May 22 and began an internal investigation.

Chad Peters, a spokesperson for Moncton Headstart, and its executive director Mary O'Donnell, at a news conference Thursday. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

On Thursday, following the internal investigation, Chad Peters read a prepared statement announcing Headstart had fired two people who had been suspended with pay and two others related to the incident. He said they were three teachers and an aide.

Peters said "impacted parents" were notified.

He also said investigations are underway by the departments of Social Development and Education and Early Childhood Development.

A spokesperson for the education department in a statement said it investigates all complaints, but didn't provide further information about the Headstart investigation.

Moncton Headstart had 25 staff before four were fired Thursday. (Gilles Landry/CBC)

Social Development has not provided any response to requests for information about its investigation.

Peters said the province's probes are regarding "child guidance."

The child guidance section of the operating standards for early education centres forbids any form of physical punishment, verbal or emotional abuse, or the denial of physical necessities, such as food.

It also states that mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect is required under the Family Services Act to the Department of Social Development.

Peters said he's not aware of an RCMP investigation, but said reporting to police would be up to the province.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, an RCMP spokesperson, told CBC News on Friday that the force isn't investigating at this time.