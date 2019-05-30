Moncton Headstart fires 4 employees amid 'incident' investigation

Moncton Headstart says it has fired four people as part of an ongoing investigation of an "incident" last week in one of its classrooms.

The charity, which offers programs for children two to seven years old, says the Education Department is looking into the incident, although few details have been released.

The provincial investigation relates to "child guidance," Headstart spokesperson Chad Peters said Thursday afternoon.

"We would like to state unequivocally that Moncton Headstart takes the safety of children in our care very seriously, and that once we were made aware of what took place, we took immediate action to ensure that it does not happen again," said Peters, who read a prepared statement on behalf of Headstart at a news conference.

Peters said that last Wednesday, the organization became aware of an incident that took place in one of its classrooms. It began an internal investigation. By last Thursday, it confirmed details of what happened.

Chad Peters, a spokesperson for Moncton Headstart, said four employees were fired earlier Thursday after the incident in one of the charity's classrooms. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Peters also said the organization received an anonymous email last week from a person who said that they were aware of what happened and that it had been reported to the province.

Two staff members were suspended with pay and escorted from Headstart's building as the investigation was underway, Peters said.

Asked if the RCMP are investigating, Peters said he's not aware of that, adding that the province is investigating and would report to police.

Parents notified

Headstart said parents have been notified.

On Thursday, Headstart fired the two employees who had been suspended and two others "related to this incident."

A section of New Brunswick's operations manual for early education centres, dealing with child guidance, outlines actions that are prohibited, including the use of physical punishment or verbal and emotional abuse.

Violations can result in dismissal of an employee, reporting the incident to the Department of Social Development, advising parents and informing licensing staff at the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Moncton Headstart was founded in 1974 by Claudette and Doug Bradshaw as a free day care for economically disadvantaged children. (Gilles Landry/CBC)

CBC has requested information from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development about the investigation.

Moncton Headstart runs a number of programs aimed at helping disadvantaged families, including collecting school supplies and winter coats.

It was founded in 1974 by Claudette and Doug Bradshaw as a free daycare for struggling families and grew to include a program for parents.

It employed 25 people before the incident.