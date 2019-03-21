Man charged after report of gunshot, injury to woman in Moncton

A Moncton man has been charged with several offences in connection with a firearm being discharged in the city Wednesday night and a woman being injured.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a gunshot at a residence on High Street at around 11 p.m., Cpl. Marco Léger said in a statement.

A 40-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The release did not indicate whether she was shot.

A suspect was arrested nearby a short time later and held in custody overnight, said Léger.

Police remained at the scene into Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, a 32-year-old man appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with:

Discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Discharging a firearm knowing that, or being reckless to, another person being present.

Careless use of a firearm.

P ossession of a prohibited weapon without a licence.

He's to be held in custody until a bail hearing on Monday.