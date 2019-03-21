Skip to Main Content
Man charged after report of gunshot, injury to woman in Moncton
A Moncton man has been charged with several offences in connection with a firearm being discharged in the city Wednesday night and a woman being injured.

RCMP were called to a residence on High Street on Wednesday night

Several police officers, some carrying rifles, went to the residence on High Street on Wednesday night, and police cruisers blocked some streets in the area. (Wade Perry)

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a gunshot at a residence on High Street at around 11 p.m., Cpl. Marco Léger said in a statement.

A 40-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The release did not indicate whether she was shot.

A suspect was arrested nearby a short time later and held in custody overnight, said Léger.

Police remained at the scene into Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, a 32-year-old man appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with:

  • Discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.
  • Discharging a firearm knowing that, or being reckless to, another person being present.
  • Careless use of a firearm.
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence.

He's to be held in custody until a bail hearing on Monday. 

